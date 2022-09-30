P.T. Wood is the best candidate for Chaffee County commissioner. He will work across the spectrum of interests in the community to find the best solutions for the people of Chaffee County.
P.T. believes civility is essential to the public sphere. P.T.’s stated goals as a commissioner include:
• Working closely with all levels of government, the business community and especially the citizens to build the best possible Chaffee County.
• Ensuring long-term economic and natural resource sustainability.
• Continuing to create affordable housing for workforce and community members. P.T. has a successful track record at Salida with on-the-ground results building affordable-housing partnerships that have resulted in nearly 80 units and potential for another 24-plus.
• Protecting our vital agricultural and water resources.
• P.T. is an experienced leader and is ready to assume the responsibilities on day one working with Commissioners Felt and Baker.
• He has 15 years of experience in local government, including over 10 years on the Salida Planning Commission and the Salida Regional Planning Commission, two terms as the mayor of Salida, leadership positions locally on the AHRA Citizens Task Force, the Arkansas River Trust and FIBArk.
P.T. Wood will win and our community will win when we turn out to vote for P.T. Wood.