Dear Editor:
Salida is open for business! Open for wandering thieves, methheads, heroin addicts and burglars.
It is actually like day 25 of waking up frustrated and angry that someone else we know has lost something of value to petty local thievery.
I’m tired of meeting with the police every other day. I’m really tired of digging through security footage at my business.
I’m tired of buying new locks and figuring out fun creative ideas of how to receive my mail without it being lifted by some crackhead first.
Locals are talking about “busting skulls,” and “street justice.”
Forming neighborhood patrols. Peaceful boaters/mountain bikers/skiers/coffee shop employees are starting to pack heat.
Did you catch that part?
People of our community are arming themselves and actually discussing patrolling their neighborhoods and businesses themselves.
It is not the job of civilian community members to attempt to guarantee the safety of themselves or their property.
It’s ridiculous to even consider putting together some dirtbag militia or camp out all night in my parking lot to catch some criminal that the police clearly can’t.
It’s time for local authorities and law enforcement to step up and put to bed the idea that these criminals are considering this area a free market.
It is time to get the word out that this county and city is not open for business for criminals, and it’s not our responsibility as citizens to make that happen.
I’m not even remotely an elected official or law enforcement, I just tune everyone’s skis. I don’t have the answer.
What is your answer, local government?
Fraser Crenshaw
Salida