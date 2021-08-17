Dear Editor:
The family of Fred Evans wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.
It is difficult to find words to express how thankful we are for family and friends during this difficult time. We are very grateful to have wonderful friends like you. Your love and support for our family has been very much appreciated during this time of losing such a wonderful man. Thank you for the calls, texts, flowers, meals, cards, thoughts, and thank you so much for the prayers.
Special thanks to Dr. Meggan Grant-Nierman of First Street Family Health; Kayla Manzanares and Phyllis Armstrong from Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice; Jeff Graf, Kyle Glenn and Brandi Veltri with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home; our Grace Church family – George Hill, Rachel Fast, Mike and Jessica Weeks, Kenny Wilcox, Ethan, John and Andrew Fast; St. Joseph Hospital in Denver; Josh Denesha, Dominick Patti, miners and friends who spoke at the service. Special thanks to his fellow miners/coworkers who traveled to be with us.
The Fred Evans/Jackson families,
Howard