Dear Editor:
I disagree with the (Mountain Mail) editorial regarding Proposition 113.
Voters should vote “yes” on 113 and support the election of a president by a majority vote.
With the current archaic Electoral College, we have had presidential elections won by the loser of the majority vote. That is not democratic. It’s not fair.
The editorial mentions that small states like Colorado would lose voice suggesting our states rights. But there is something more important than states’ rights, and that is the United States of America. I am, and I hope the reader considers themselves, an American more than a Coloradan. I love and support my state but I love and support my country more. What was the Civil War about? The union prevailed over the confederacy and their desire to keep their states’ rights of slavery. It’s time to reunite this country and leave the states’ rights banner behind. Like then and now, it tends to divide us.
In every war, our servicemen and women fought for America not New Jersey, Colorado, California and so on. We shout out USA at the Olympics; when traveling we say we are Americans; we display our flag and celebrate the Fourth of July as Americans, so let us vote as a country, not a bunch of bickering states.
Finally, constitutional law states one-person, one-vote. The Electoral College allows for one voter in a small population state to have more say in an election than one person in a large population state. That is not right. Vote “yes” on 113.
Greg Justis,
Salida