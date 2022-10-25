Recent articles are skewing the truth. The Salida Bottling variance did not even qualify for consideration according to city code 16-4-180(a) as it was not an undue hardship.
Shame on the local engineering firm for designing out of code. Shame on those promoting the four inclusionary housing units (IH). The truth is these four units are not very affordable. The area median income for 2022 is $57.6K and that is gross income. For a 120 percent AMI home, the gross/disposable income is about $69/55K and the 160 percent AMI gross/disposable income is about $92/74K. Most teachers and service workers cannot afford these prices. We used to consider IH units under 80 percent AMI, but now they have elevated it out of reach for most.
The units are designed for one car, so not only do we lose a valued parking lot, but it will mean their second vehicles will take up potentially 16 permanent street parking spots in the area, making it even harder for us. Let them redesign it. No on 2D.
I believe short-term rentals are significantly responsible for the housing shortage and should be held partially financially responsible by helping pay for IH housing. The issue was not well written in terms of pinpointing recipients of the funds, but that is something that could be hashed out by the city. The alternative for property owners is to turn their property into long-term rentals and help the housing crisis. Yes on 2A.