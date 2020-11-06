Dear Editor:
In February of 1996 I spent a month in New Mexico and Colorado visiting cities for a day or two comparing our amenities check list with the local chamber of commerce.
Lori and I were looking to relocate in retirement to an area which might offer temps that were warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer than northern Illinois.
The short summation was that the city of Salida with one stop light was perhaps the promising choice. After finding a home that we liked we moved to Salida in October, 1996.
Moving to the present I feel I should inform our friends and acquaintances of our rapid departure.
Lori was released from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center being diagnosed with dementia and other health issues.
With Lori’s declining health I felt it was imperative to provide an assisted living or memory center offering high quality care.
We are blessed having four great adult children who recommended centers in their cities and I chose Watercrest Assisted Living in Indian Land, South Carolina.
It was very disheartening that because of COVID-19 a proper farewell two weeks ago was not possible with our church congregation, different organizations, library board and staff, county staff and very good friends.
If Lori were able, she would compliment the volunteers of Neighbor To Neighbor, Chaffee Shuttle, Chaffee County Transportation Committee, Chaffee County Republican Party, Monarch Quilters, Methodist congregation and Salida school board for their commitment and how friendly they were to her.
For me I ponder time spent in Chaffee County the events, feelings, features or memories keep emerging: FIBArk events and parade; favorite holes for Browns on the Ark: S (Tenderfoot) Mountain in December; High Country Bank’s Veterans Lunch; the smokestack; kid’s smiles at the Fourth of July Fishing Derby; the tasty annual Pig Roast at Fourth and E streets; bike races; 48 inches of snow in May of 2001; the pull of huge trout at Antero and Spinney reservoirs; over 3,000 visits to the Salida Library; dining at Laughing Ladies; trips to the Dream Stream; Community Christmas Dinners at Methodist Church; Lincoln Day Dinners; 2020 completion of the new library building; HRRMC Banquets; the quality work of the Rotary members; the important role The Mountain Mail provides; the businesses and individuals whose big hearts and open wallets helped Trout Unlimited provide several million dollars to water and conservation projects; the Boys & Girls Club; the Fudge Force; the HRRMC dialysis unit, infusion center and helicopter facility; a great library board and director; the Caddis Festival and exceptional people of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of TU; and the important impact to assist needy citizens by volunteers and churches.
After 60 years of marriage, we shared the realization that the 24 years in the Chaffee County community were indeed far above our expectation level.
We thank everyone for their kindness and we will really miss the numerous highlights of this unique area!
Dick and Lori Isenberger
Indian Land, South Carolina