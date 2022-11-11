Thank you to the Salida community and everyone who helped make the Día de los Muertos event on Nov. 4 a special celebration for the community.
We would especially like to thank our Celebración sponsor High Country Bank for sponsoring Perla Tropical Mariachi y Trio. Thanks to choreographer Diana Garza and dancer Chelsea Hunter for the performance of “La Bruja.” Thank you to A Church for the beautiful setting, and Las Camelinas for providing the delicious food.
Thank you to all of our community members for participating and to all of the family and friends who volunteered their time to make sugar skulls, perform, decorate and clean up, including Salida Council for the Arts, Joan Lobeck, Sara Green, Krista Jarvis, Stephanie Leddington, Alissa Rank, Maggie Lundberg and Partnership for Community Action.
Thank you to the Salida Police Department for the rolling blockade.
Andrea Mossman and Tina Gramann,