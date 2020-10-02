Dear Editor:
Hannah Hannah has two Federal IRS liens against her.
As an unaffiliated voter I was recently researching the commissioner candidates.
A simple online search revealed that at least two federal tax liens totaling $66,226.09 have been filed against candidate Hannah Hannah. (A lien is a legal claim or hold on a piece of property as security for the repayment of a debt. It has the same force as a judgment.)
How responsibly Hannah handles her own finances is a strong indicator of how responsibly she will govern as an elected officer.
With the discovery of these federal tax liens, every Chaffee County resident should seriously question if Hannah Hannah is qualified to serve as commissioner.
Hannah is asking us to elect her to a job that pays over $70,000 per year from citizen tax dollars. However, from what I can tell she has zero prior local involvement in any local organization and zero government experience. I am seriously questioning Hannah’s motivation. (Is she in it for the paycheck?)
Most importantly, it seems Hannah Hannah wants us to continue to pay our taxes for her government salary when she is not willing to pay her own taxes.
I hate taxes as much as the next guy, but this is not the type of example we need from an elected official.
Info from Colorado Dept. of State on tax liens against Hannah Hannah: $30,266.78 IRS Lien, Record ID# 20122000718; $35,959.31 IRS Lien, Record ID#: 20102074864
Bradley Becker
Salida