This country is regressing into hatred so fast it is depressing. I thought we are supposed to be progressing as a society and advocating equality for all.
A flyer circulated by the Fatima people is promoting a rosary rally against books in our libraries and schools, falsely linking the LGPTQ+ community with perversion and pornography.
The Catholic church has a lot of gall calling anyone else perverts considering their track record doling out billions of dollars of hush money they have spent covering up the illicit and immoral activities of its priests with juveniles over the years. Didn’t they read the Bible, which suggests he who is without sin cast the first stone? Of course, they have always been a hypocritical religious sect that historically uses suppressive tactics to control their own flock. And now they want to try and control the rest of us?
I grew up in the School of Common Sense and always followed the rule of Martin Luther King Jr., who stated that a person should be judged on the content of their character and nothing else. I also grew up in an educated family environment that propagated the principle that all points of view should be heard before developing an opinion on any subject. I believe in free speech, but only if you are telling the truth.
Is this country turning into Nazi Germany where we allow a small religious group to condemn and suppress the rights of another group? If you allow it, who will be next? And there will be a next. Maybe it will be your group. Will we turn into a “Fahrenheit 451” society where a minority dictates what books we read? Is this not still a country based on separation of church and state?
If you don’t want your children reading certain materials, is it not your responsibility to guide and observe their activities, or are you too self-involved in your own enjoyments to take the time to supervise your own offspring?
Don’t the members of the LGBTQ+ community have enough pressure without your hate? Some of the most classic novels of all time have characters questioning their existence and identity. Do you advocate removing those books from the shelves? Have you read any of these books? Please stop imposing your myopic attitude on the rest of us. America is based on equality for all.