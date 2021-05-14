Dear Editor:
True story reported by the Lakeland, Florida, Police:
A man was watching a softball game in Lakeland, Florida, when he (Mr. Gross) noticed a very young child walking around the sports complex alone and crying. Concerned, he approached the little girl and walked with her in an attempt to locate her parents.
The parents believed that their daughter had been kidnapped. When the girl’s father and a friend found them, they grabbed the child and attacked Mr. Gross, knocking him to the ground and started kicking him.
Lakeland police said that “this incident truly involved a good Samaritan trying to assist a lost child.” But that’s not the end of this story. The parents later went on to post a picture they took of Mr. Gross and posted it on Facebook calling him a “sexual predator.” When this was brought to the attention of the police, they issued a statement warning people that the Facebook post contained “false information and to be careful about what you post on social media so as not to victimize an innocent person,”
After the incident Mr. Gross said, “he understands how his actions could have been misinterpreted and if he had to do it all over again, he’d do the same thing.” This is not good advice.
A similar thing happened to me years ago just outside of the restaurant now called High Side. I was sitting on a boulder over the Arkansas, sipping my coffee and watching some boys (children) playing on the shore of the river.
An adorable towhead, girl about 5 years old, walked up to the boys and attempted to join in on the fun. The boys were older than her and soon started taunting her and pushed her in the mud.
She made a feeble attempt to defend herself and ran up the bank to the sidewalk where she crouched down, all muddy and crying uncontrollably.
I couldn’t just stand by and do nothing. So, I picked her up and was walking towards the restaurant hoping to find the parents, when a hysterical woman came running at me screaming “what are you doing with my child?”
I tried to explain as she grabbed the child from me. I said, “She was crying. I just wanted to help.” She looked at me like some gigantic crow just dropped his payload on my white T-shirt and then she rushed away.
Apparently, the saying “No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child,” didn’t apply here. We live in a predator society these days and new rules apply. Don’t learn the hard way. To protect yourself from misinterpretation, authorities say:
It’s best to leave the child where he or she is.
Call out for help or dial 911
Kneel down to get at their eye level and assure the child everything is going to be OK.
Don’t pick the child up and attempt to walk somewhere else to look for the parents or help.
“Tinker” Paul Silver
Howard