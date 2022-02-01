Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but Mr. Rush’s letter of Jan. 25 really spoke to me. It was very well done and elicits this reply. Just like “all humor must have some element of truth,” all dreams do, but in retrospect, can be even harder to make sense of.
My interest stems from my completely opposite perspective; perhaps we can meet in the middle. To me, like Mr. Rush, this whole Twilight Zone episode began in 2016 when the American people elected Donald Trump and the left went completely insane. “Sky screamers’’ and pink hats ruled the day. The collective ‘‘hissy fit’’ even involved leftist violence on Inauguration Day.
The “Deep State” really does exist and quickly mobilized with the outgoing Obama administration to sabotage Trump and begin punishing the American people. Hillary was the chosen one; it was the most dramatic setback for the world’s elite globalists in history and they got angry.
We all lived through the actual Trump years where no new wars were started. The economy set legitimate records for every demographic. The day the first COVID-19 case was announced was the day we were all watching Pelosi and the Democrats march the illegitimate articles of impeachment over to the Senate; but I digress.
It seems that a new dynamic is developing, where today’s “conspiracy theory” is tomorrow’s headline. CNN then fires someone and loses more viewers; conservative news seems to have largely gotten the story right. Soon after that, Biden speaks, Psaki “cleans it up” the best she can.
Then the denial becomes policy and the American people feel their freedom slip away a little more until the courts eventually offer due relief. Big tech and the swamp are willing to see the American people suffer and die as punishment for whomever disobeys them.
The left can sponsor 530-plus riots in 2020 leaving dozens dead, cities destroyed, civilians, police officers injured and killed, and lives destroyed, while leftist mayors and DAs erode penalties and release violent criminals with no regard to the victim’s rights or the damage to society.
My dream intensifies with the ugly realization that the only riot that matters to the swamp monsters is the one that happened at their place of work on Jan. 6. After which, Pelosi seated her “select committee” only after all members agreed not to look into her complicity as the top official charged with securing Capitol buildings. A classic “rope a dope” scenario that was roundly condemned by all sides of our political dream-divide.
Now, we have a scenario where a clearly corrupt, compromised and weak president who, while vice president, deposed of a Ukrainian prosecutor that was investigating his son who had shady financial ties to Ukraine. The same Ukraine that Trump was impeached over. The same one that may ignite the next world war.
I wonder where the antiwar crowd is hiding out today. I guess our restless dream continues and perhaps we’ll see how it ends, together.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida