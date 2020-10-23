Dear Editor:
Hundreds of Chaffee citizens have invested thousands of hours working on the new comprehensive plan, supported by Envision Chaffee County, to tell our elected leaders what kind of a county we all want to live in.
County commissioner incumbent candidate, Keith Baker, will ensure that Chaffee citizens get what they’ve asked for.
But the old-time county backers of Mr. Baker’s Republican opponent object to parts of the new comprehensive plan and question even the basic principle of land use planning.
If their Republican candidate takes office, the new comp plan will likely be buried in a deliberate quagmire of political confusion.
These same partisans kept the 2000 comprehensive plan buried for 14 years before its values were written into the land use code.
Now they’re ready to do it again.
If this happens, affordable housing for our working families – including teachers, nurses, and firefighters – will disappear, along with wildfire protections and our rural scenic vistas.
That’s why we need a Chaffee County commission led by commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt, responsive leaders committed to the vision of Chaffee’s citizens.
Sig Jaastad
Buena Vista