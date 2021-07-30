Dear Editor:
I am opposed to parts of the plan for the future of Salida that was in The Mountain Mail edition on July 23. It appears that some citizens want everyone to drive electric cars and provide charging stations that are free and require them in new construction.
Providing free charging stations for people is not really free. There is no free lunch. Someone will have to pay that electric bill and it will be the citizens of Salida and Chaffee County.
Citizens of Salida are finding it hard to rent and buy homes due to the cost. Charging people who own gas cars at the gas pump and at purchase of a new or used vehicle is adding to people’s financial hardships. The poorest people in the community, who own older vehicles, cannot afford to buy an electric car or put a charging station in their home. Electric cars are expensive.
This is a rural area. People drive miles every day to work, play and go to other places in our country. Finding a charging station in a rural area isn’t going to happen.
In addition, how in the world would you measure congestion fees and charge them to owners of gas vehicles? Isn’t that being discriminatory against those citizens who own gas vehicles? There is not traffic congestion here. It is ridiculous to think you would charge a fee. If I am not driving my car when you decide there is traffic congestion, why would I have to pay that fee? I am not adding to congestion on that day.
I am not opposed to electric cars. But this is a free country and people have the right to choose how they live and spend their money. The government does not have the right to impose those kinds of decisions on its citizens.
Susan Hill,
Salida