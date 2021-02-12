Dear Editor:
What has changed since I built my last project? I am very likely to crumble under the weight of the planning and zoning department’s authoritarian grip.
We live in a very beautiful river valley where we mostly dig in sand with a heavy dose of river rock.
Yet I need to delay my project further to incur another large expense and a considerable amount of time to hire an engineer to tell me how to accomplish drainage.
Shawn Williams likes my plan. We’ve discussed it and he has no issues. So in a city that says “we like infill development,” and “we need long term rentals” you have become the single greatest challenge.
Construction isn’t easy, it isn’t straightforward, clean or pretty but by comparison to the debacle that planning and zoning presents it will be a breeze.
How do county commissioners run on the platform of knowing what it takes to get workforce housing?
Take a look within, you are the limiting factor. It’s appalling that you have no connection to the real world.
What’s a reasonable timeline to go through the planning and zoning process?
Chaffee County Building Department reviews for compliance with the IRC or IBC and they usually handle their business in two to three weeks.
So what has changed since my last building project?
Does the town require more protection from us dangerous builders trying to take advantage of your fragile infrastructure?
I am appalled by your UDC and planning and zoning requirements.
I don’t think planning and zoning needs to be an adversary, I don’t see anything wrong with a helpful planning and zoning department.
It wasn’t that long ago the experience was one I could navigate.
John Crum
Buena Vista