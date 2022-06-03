Dear Editor:
Housing-challenged communities and county commissioners statewide are celebrating the passage of House Bill 22-1117, which allows, with voter approval, up to 90 percent of lodging taxes collected in a county to be used for “Housing and childcare for the tourism-related workforce, including seasonal workers, and for other workers in the community.”
Previously counties could only, by statute, spend lodging tax revenues for advertising and marketing local tourism. This budget has been administered by the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and used for expenses including the marketing director’s salary, online marketing, visitor guide production and equipment purchases, among other things. (The CCVB Budget Report is available at the county finance office.) We now face the consequences of this overwhelmingly successful marketing.
We’re not talking peanuts here. This year’s projected county lodging tax revenue exceeds $1.2 million. Reallocating 90 percent of that, collected annually, will generate millions toward making housing and childcare within reach of those who provide food services, education and healthcare, to name a few of the workers essential for a community to function and thrive. Utilizing some of this previously taxpayer-approved funding is a no-brainer.
It is well known that Chaffee County experiences the full impact of tourism – the benefits and the challenges. Kudos to the bipartisan legislative committee that responded to the housing crisis by crafting this bill.
A proposal from our county commissioners as to how much and how specifically to use this available money must be presented to voters on the November ballot. While they are certainly developing plans to address housing needs, our county commissioners and Housing Authority are not pursuing a ballot measure to utilize these funds.
In a recent email conversation with Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray, she shared with me that the CHA board is analyzing taxation approaches to adequately fund the Chaffee Housing Authority. She explained that the proposed approaches would generate revenue substantial enough to inject funds into public-private partnerships to secure permanently affordable housing units, establish a down payment assistance program for owner-occupied housing, establish rental subsidies to help our workforce in the shoulder seasons and more. Worthy goals indeed and deserving of the support needed to attain them. This additional lodging tax reallocation could only complement and strengthen this proposal.
A definition of crisis is “a time when a difficult or important decision must be made.” That doesn’t mean after we’ve tackled other issues or done more surveys. It means now is the time to make the decision and use this gift. It is available to us for 2023 if action is taken now.
Please contact our Commissioners Greg Felt, Rusty Granzella and Keith Baker as well as Becky Gray. Convey your support for using 90 percent of lodging tax funds to make childcare and housing more accessible to our local residents who provide the services to those we have spent so much money to attract and whom our commissioners represent.
Lawton Eddy,
Salida