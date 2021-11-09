STRs for residents only?
At last week’s meeting, the Salida City Council voted to extend the city moratorium on short-term rentals to Dec. 16, giving officials additional time to consider specifics of a new policy regarding vacation rentals.
One change to the code would be to limit the number of short-term rentals available to non-county residents for a specified period of time, then to require that all new licenses be made available only to county residents.
Currently, 70 percent of the approximately 210 short-term rental licenses in the city – about 147 units – are owned by those not residing in the city or county.
It’s not difficult to see what’s happening.
Attracted to Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley, recent city purchasers bought homes, townhomes and condos for their own use. To help make mortgage payments, however, owners list them available for short-term rentals.
A quick check of summer 2022 peak-season STRs in the Salida-Poncha Springs area shows units available for $300-$400 per night for three-bedroom, two-bath facilities. While these units are expensive for a couple or single family, they are a relative bargain for multifamily gatherings or groups.
At these rates, owners get significant help meeting mortgage payments, even if the homes are only rented for a limited number of days or weekends through the year.
As just a single action, limiting the number of short-term rentals in the city will not by itself resolve the city and county housing crisis.
But it is one action which, along with other steps, will help make housing more available and affordable for those living, working and raising families in the city.
No sign of slowing up
Housing costs continue their upward spiral.
According to information compiled by Realtors of Central Colorado, median closed prices for homes in the county have increased by 54 percent compared to a year ago, climbing from $399,000 to $615,000 as of September.
Single-family homes closed at a median price of $654,000, up 45 percent from a year ago. Condos, townhomes and multifamily homes closed at a median price of $536,000, a 57 percent increase compared to a year ago.
Homes are selling at a median of just five days after being posted on the Realtors’ multiple listing service.
These costs make purchasing a home simply out of reach for the overwhelming majority of working families in the county.
And the increases show no sign of letting up.
Virus cases surging
The Chaffee County Public Health coronavirus dashboard shows 19 new cases on Monday, 126 cases the past week and 210 over the past two weeks.
With 74 percent of county residents vaccinated, and 199 breakthrough cases since vaccinations began earlier this year, the totals mean the vast majority of new infections – 80-plus percent – are among the 26 percent of the population not vaccinated.
At the current rate, November case totals will easily surpass the previous monthly high of 254 cases set in December 2020, before vaccines became available.
The vaccines are effective. Though breakthrough cases are happening, those vaccinated are far less likely to become infected, which translates to: get the shot and protect yourself.
— MJB