Dear Editor:
Many ministers or “prophets” are making outlandish claims about God sending Trump back to the White House. One “prophet” is Jeff Jansen who was kicked out of his church for “unscriptural and unbiblical behavior.”
Jansen said that God told him Trump would ascend to the White House on April 30. How did Jansen get his messages? Was it via text, tweet, email? Maybe his messages got garbled as Trump or God or something missed that deadline. He now says it’s June.
Here’s what I don’t understand. Why do Christians elevate Trump to the second coming of Christ? Doesn’t that violate one of the Ten Commandments?
Let’s look at that. Banishment to hell for violations? You tell me. I can’t remember what the punishment is.
No Gods before me. Does this include “Q”? I guess that’s on evangelicals and not Trump but maybe letting yourself being viewed as a god counts.
No idols. Trump worships himself, money, autocrats (Putin, Kim Jong Un).
Taking God’s name in vain. As I tried not to listen to him, I’ll give him a pass on this one.
Remember the sabbath. The only time I know he went to church in four years was for a funeral. He was usually playing golf (about 300 times in four years, mostly on his property where we the taxpayers gave him $100 million dollars for his pleasure).
Honor mom and dad. “The biographical record is fairly strong on Trump’s failure to develop a healthy emotional attachment to either of his parents.” https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/05/13/trump-mothers-day-218363.
Don’t kill people. One estimate is that Trump’s indifference to the coronavirus resulted in the deaths of 400,000 people. Some dude in Florida is indicted for selling bleach as a cure for coronavirus. Some died. Some were hospitalized as a result of Trump telling people to drink bleach.
No adultery. While Trump was married to his first wife, he was having an affair with Marla Maples which resulted in his daughter Tiffany. While married to Melania, he was having sexual encounters with other women including Stormy Daniels.
Don’t steal. Trump had to pay $25,000,000 to people for his fraudulent Trump University. His charity thing was a fraud too. Fraud is stealing.
False witness. “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord.” Trump told 30,000 lies in four years, according to the Washington Post. Stop the steal! Definitely false witness.
Not covet. Usually your neighbor’s wife but in Trump’s case he covets (desires) everything from money to power to adulation.
These are only a few examples of his violation of at least nine of the biblical commandments. He stated that he has never asked God for forgiveness of any sins. He’s not even a moral person let alone sitting on the right hand of God.
Trumpists think they are “owning the libs.” You’re not. You are destroying American Democracy and are a laughing stock for your wacky nonsense.
As Mitt Romney said, “Aren’t you embarrassed?”
Nelda Waxman
Salida