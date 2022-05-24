Dear Editor:
This is in response to the “Hoboken Reality Test” submitted by Marty Rush. Why does The Mountain Mail give such extensive space to this extreme left political figure?
The community contains very few people of this thinking and the same is true for the extreme right, so why keep supporting this nonsense. According to him, way more than 50 percent of the population suffers from “Full-blown RDD, see your health care provider right away.” That would be a horrible waste of any health provider’s time.
I would agree with four of the 10 (humans on moon, vaccines are effective, evolution and Joe Biden won), but the other six choices were all opinion like chemtrails not existing (we see them every day left behind by airplanes), ETs are surveilling us (Really? Where is that proof?) and Putin will use nukes in Europe (He could possibly but not likely!).
I bet most Mountain Mail readers would score between 3 and 7 and only one would get all 10 – just our only Marty Rush. Come on, Mountain Mail, you can do better!
Stuart Allen,
Salida