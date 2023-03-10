I await with bated breath Frank Waxman’s response. Can Nelda help him prove his in-depth research was anything more than media-regurgitated government propaganda?
I would much rather hear from our local public health and medical professionals who are paid to protect and heal us. If my stance on mRNA vaccination is wrong, they have a responsibility to provide a correction to the public. Cite references that can be checked. Start a dialogue. Help uncover a truth that will educate and inform everyone. None of them have done this. Why?
I have asked questions. I have cited research that disagrees with the current public health orthodoxy mandated from the very top of our government.
Despite universal efforts to silence critics, skepticism about the vaccinations is spreading. You can control what we see and hear in the media, but you can’t hide our first-hand experience. The mRNA vaccines were much less effective than originally advertised. The vaccinated can still get COVID and transmit it to others. Any protection from the vaccine is short-lived thus requiring even more jabs. Those with the most jabs are more likely to get COVID. It goes on.
But the blind eye turned to those harmed and killed by the mRNA vaccines is incomprehensible.
After each round, as experience was gained, fewer people chose additional vaccination. At this point, nearly everyone knows of someone who was either harmed or even killed by vaccination. In some areas, “unknown cause of death” is now a leading cause of death. Young people and old Hollywood are dying in unprecedented numbers.
I can’t guarantee I know the explanation, because the same government officials who pushed the vaccine mandates refuse to investigate these suspicious deaths. They also refuse to release the raw data so retrospective studies can be independently performed. Is this avoidance incompetence or consciousness of guilt?
Who in a position of authority has the courage to take a public stand? Either defend the policies with citation so we can critique your evidence or admit the widespread mandates for mRNA COVID vaccines were a gigantic mistake.
Silence is cowardice, an admission your stance is indefensible. The data has changed over time – your mind can too. Believing the false narrative might have begun as a mistake. Continued blind adherence makes you complicit in the cover-up.