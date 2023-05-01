On April 14, I commented on a Trump-appointed federal judge’s ruling rendering the abortion pill illegal. Stuart Allen responded by asserting that my letter “charges up emotions” (April 25).
Abortion is an extremely contentious topic. While I appreciate that Allen is an anti-choice advocate (with some exceptions), I doubt my letter charges up emotions beyond those already existing.
Allen admits the abortion pill is safe but argues that those who oppose abortion are not all “ultra-conservative Christian zealots.” Point well taken, as I’m sure some who are anti-choice are not religious zealots.
However, my letter did not assert all abortion opponents are religious zealots. I simply pointed out that this particular judge was a zealot. Google Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk for the evidence supporting my assertion of his zealotry.
Allen also asserted that my contention that the judge’s ruling could be applied to contraceptives was “purely a scare tactic as it will never happen.”
Allen is incorrect. The very same judge issued a ruling last December that restricted contraceptive access (Deanda v. Becerra).
The standard used by the FDA when considering licensing a new drug is that it must be demonstrated to be safe and effective. Mifepristone met this standard and was approved 23 years ago. More than 5 million women have utilized this drug since then and it has proven to be safer than Tylenol.
Now a judge, who’s a religious zealot without medical science expertise, has unilaterally ruled mifepristone is unsafe. His outrageous ruling defies overwhelming evidence of mifepristone’s safety. I find it appalling that a single judge can overrule a decision made by FDA scientists.
I remember when some used to decry “activist judges.” But that was when the judicial decisions supported civil rights.
Both sides in the abortion debate have intellectually defensible positions. The anti-choice proponents argue that an egg is a human being from the moment of fertilization.
The pro-choice advocates argue that women have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Like most Americans, I am pro-choice.
Roe v. Wade was a reasonable compromise that provided abortion rights to women until the fetus was viable outside the womb. Unfortunately, the current Supreme Court, infested with three Trump-appointed judges, has invalidated Roe.
If they wish to restrict abortion access, anti-choice advocates must enact new laws through the legislative process. Restricting abortion access by judicial fiat is simply intolerable.