To all our Chaffee neighbors,
Whew, we made it! Mercifully the final election has concluded and hopefully we can be done with the negative news feeds, half-truths, lies and rhetoric that has plagued us for so many months.
I personally am looking forward to 18 months of some peace from the nonsense before we are once again bombarded by such.
On that theme, I want to personally thank all of you, on both sides of the aisle, for removing your political signs as required by law, and more importantly, common courtesy. For those of you who have not, I am asking that you too pull yours down as it only keeps the unpleasant wounds open, and it is time for some healing. We all have our political views and think our team is better, but let’s put politics aside for now and enjoy the good life that so many of us have here.
I need to also address the very few folks in the valley who find the need to fly the flags of profanity. I personally take great offense to these flags and I know many others do as well. Do you know that our school children see this profanity every day as they travel to school and our seniors see this every day as they go about their business? Also, what message does this send to the much-valued visitors to this lovely place we call home? It is completely unnecessary, downright wrong and is accomplishing nothing by displaying this type of behavior.
Let’s face it, before we can be a good Democrat, Republican or even a good American, we first must be good human beings. So instead of waving these obscenity flags, let’s try waving your hands with a pleasant “howdy, neighbor.”