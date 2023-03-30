The March 14 Mountain Mail included two letters from members of Ark Valley Energy Future who are very concerned about Sangre de Cristo Electric Association proposed rate changes and that “members should be heard.”
I’m a member and want to be heard. These two letters should not be considered the voice of SDCEA members, and I’m in favor of the proposed changes. Home solar users make up about 3 percent of the membership. I’m part of the other 97 percent and for us the story is way different.
Home solar users have been getting a sweetheart deal from SDCEA and, according to SDCEA, they lose an average of over $700 per year for each solar user customer. The other members have to make up for that $200,000-plus per year. The new rates would lower that number but still not reduce it to zero.
The main changes increase the service availability charge $14.32 and split the $0.12944 per kwh into two charges of $0.06308 per kwh for distribution and $0.045 per kwh for actual electricity, totaling $0.10808 per kwh. That is a reduction of about 2.1 cents per kwh. In short, that means for users who average 680-plus kwh/month their bill will go down. The average customer uses about 600 kwh so with these changes the average bill would go up a whopping $1.68/month. A low usage of half that would only go up $7.16/month. Nationwide, average costs have gone up over 25 percent in the last few years with SDCEA having gone up zero.
These changes will affect solar customers the most and second-home part-year residences somewhat and the rest of full-time residents the least. SDCEA should not be encouraging more home solar use because it is not a good solution for utility-scale use.
SDCEA can already get wholesale solar and wind energy for less than $0.045 but home users want to be paid $0.124994 for theirs. In reality, for a utility, fixed and distribution costs are higher than the wholesale cost of buying electricity.
SDCEA has higher rates than typical, but recently that spread has shrunk drastically and is comparable to many electric companies nationwide. I certainly trust the people running SDCEA a lot more than a few people who are highly vested in home solar. I implore members to do their own research and not get scared from headlines of “rate increases.”