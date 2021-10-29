Dear Editor:
Thank you for the opportunity to voice my concerns over the Timber Creek Ranch Development Proposal.
Our Chaffee County Planning Commission is reviewing a proposal on Nov. 2 by an out-of-town developer to urbanize our rural agriculture area along CR 160. This proposal is like putting a 10-pound proposition in a 5-pound bag. Our adopted 2020 Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan says, as a part of the introduction, “Keep town town and keep the rural rural.”
Every aspect of the proposal is how to maximize density, traffic, the number of septic systems and wells and a developer’s profits. There seems to be no consideration for rural character, reasonable water, sewer and road use, the neighboring users’ safety, the bike rider’s enjoyment of riding CR 160 or just plain common sense.
I know this developer will assert his “property rights” and “precedent.” I would also like to remind him of his property responsibilities. His responsibilities to use advanced land use techniques like transitioning from smaller 2-acre lots to larger 35 lots as you radiate out of Salida, similar to what he did in his first phase of Timber Creek.
He also should be concerned for the children who will be riding their bikes on his access roads. On top of that he should be concerned about the preservation of the wildlife corridors. He should also assure that his development does not pollute the neighbors’ wells or the Arkansas River and so on.
The Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners alone hold the future legacy of this valley, and I hope they choose moderation over the developer’s right to profit at the community’s expense.
Please voice your opinion and attend the Nov. 2 Planning Commission meeting and the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Nov. 16.
Jack Wolfe,
Salida