Dear Editor:
During my career I worked for several Department of Defense and Department of Energy contractors. Frequently I would need to obtain or renew a security clearance. At the end of the clearance process I would be asked:
“Have you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party or any organization that promotes the violent overthrow of the United States government?”
I had always assumed that I would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law if I was participating in such activities.
On Wednesday the U.S. Capitol building was overrun by a mob while Congress was in session with the intention of disrupting the verification of election results.
This is as close as I have seen the use of violence to disrupt the function of our government in order to change the voting results. I have several open questions.
Who was promoting the violence?
Was there an organization behind it?
If caught will the perpetrators be held accountable?
Were the U.S. Capitol Police complicit in allowing the mob into the Capitol?
Were the Congressmen objecting to the election results knowledgeable of the event before it happened? They seemed very calm for people that had just been under threat.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn the answers to these questions in the months to come.
Mark Zander
Salida