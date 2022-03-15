Dear Editor:
I think we all can agree that Salida is changing and has been for a while. As a lifelong resident of Chaffee County and with a family history that stretches back to the 1880s in this valley, either I or my family has experienced these changes.
Some are good changes; a lot, especially lately, have not been so good. But something that I heard about lately really has gotten me fired up and has in turn sparked this letter to the editor.
I have several friends and acquaintances who work for the Salida Police Department. One of them told me a few weeks back that they were forced to remove the “Thin Blue Line” stickers from their cars. This change was instigated by a citizen complaining to City Councilman Harold Kasper and City Administrator Drew Nelson. This citizen said it was a symbol of terrorism, which shouldn’t be allowed on police vehicles.
The fact that Councilman Kasper or Administrator Nelson would even entertain the fact that this is a terroristic symbol is baffling and extremely wrong. Just because an anti-police individual has a problem with police officers does not make the “Thin Blue Line” sticker a symbol of terrorism.
The men and women of the Salida Police Department and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office along with law enforcement around the country go to work every day and put their life on the line for their towns and communities. To characterize a symbol that stands for these sacrifices as terroristic to me is absurd.
Are there bad apples in that profession? I’m sure there are, as in every profession or walk of life, but to use that as an excuse to make a symbol of duty and sacrifice into a make-believe terroristic symbol is just plain wrong.
The funny thing is these citizens who want to demonize law enforcement and the symbols they use will be the first citizens to call 911 if someone breaks into their house or they become a victim of a crime. Police officers are terrorists in their minds until they need law enforcement, then they expect the police to run and save them. These men and women of our police force respond to calls every day regardless of whether the citizen dislikes them for their profession or not because it’s the job they swore they would do.
I hold Councilman Kasper and Administrator Nelson accountable for this gross use of their positions to allow a few individuals to demonize our local law enforcement. We deserve more from our elected officials and the people they hire to help run our community. An apology should be made to the men and women of the Salida Police Department and their employees for making them remove the “Thin Blue Line” sticker from their police vehicles and allow the sticker to be put back on their vehicles.
Marcus Scanga,
Salida