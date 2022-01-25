Dear Editor:
“I could be bounded in a nutshell
And count myself a king of infinite space
Were it not that I had bad dreams”
– Hamlet
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been having some bad dreams lately.
The worst one is this recurring nightmare about a reality TV star who becomes president of the United States. A megalomaniac who trashes 200 years of presidential norms (and common decency) so outrageously, he gets himself impeached twice. A charismatic cult leader whose followers believe he’s been chosen by God to rule the country as a dictator.
Oh, and he’s a dead ringer for Liberace.
Now that’s one doozy of a dream.
What’s really disturbing is the clarity. Most dreams are intangible, confused, fuzzy around the edges – you know, dreamlike. But this nightmare is lucid and full of details. Political nuance, even.
Like when the Vegas-headlining Mussolini in my nightmare loses his bid for a second term, he makes bogus claims of election fraud and launches a coup. He orders his followers to attack Congress, which they do, armed with clubs and pitchforks like medieval peasants storming the castle.
Then after the coup fails, he retreats to his luxurious hideout in the jungle, where he plots revenge, gradually morphing into a gigantic, poisonous tropical spider, vomitous orange in color, that injects its venom into America’s politics over the ensuing years, slowly paralyzing the country’s democratic vitality and republican virtue.
Even more frightening, as time goes by, the deranged arachnid demagogue of my dreams only gets stronger!
Wielding wizard-like mind-control powers over 20 million cult worshippers, the monstrous creature feeds off their energy, relentlessly draining their bank accounts and emotions … weaponizing their fanatical devotion to keep control of the Republican Party, intimidating sane Republicans (half the party) with a zombie army that owns 90 percent of the nation’s 400 million firearms … and forms sleeper cells inside the military and civilian law enforcement agencies, awaiting the signal to install God’s anointed ruler …
Hamlet was tormented by bad dreams – namely, the reality that something was rotten in the state of Denmark. The country’s king (Hamlet’s father) had been murdered by his prime minister (Hamlet’s uncle), who had usurped not only the throne, but the queen (Hamlet’s mother).
Kid stuff compared to my nightmare.
At least, it’s only a dream …
Marty Rush,
Salida