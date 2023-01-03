I was reminded when my internet was out for two mornings in a row in as to how vulnerable we are and how important all the people we rely on to keep us going and safe year-round are to us, but especially during the winter here in the belly of Colorado.
Thanks to the fire department, the police, the snowplow drivers, the utility workers from the city and county workers, to Atmos, Xcel and all other utilities and service personnel who keep us safe and warm during this season.
Sometimes we take it for granted that these services are continuous and automatically provided when it takes dedicated people to provide these services no matter what the conditions are outside.
We had better hope these people keep working to keep us safe, or life might not be so comfortable for us. So, the next time you see someone up on a pole in a blizzard, holding a fire hose on a building in subzero temperatures, beep your horn in appreciation, wave or salute, or better yet, go buy the crew a round of coffee in appreciation of their service to make your life more comfortable.