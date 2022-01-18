Dear Editor:
We are grateful for the kindness extended to Ark Valley Helping Hands in 2021 from our volunteers, friends, neighbors, partners, contributors and colleagues. This includes you, Mountain Mail! The collective support of our organization and members is inspiring. Thank you for proving that kindness is king.
The past few years – and the start of this year – have been difficult, but our county has risen – and continues to rise – above the hardship, landing in a place of familiarity: community, community, community.
Today is what we have. Today, take a moment to look around and smile knowing that we all live in a place that is truly special.
May your days ahead in 2022 be healthy and blessed.
April Obholz Bergeler, executive director,
Dr. Tom Syzek, board co-chair, and
Molly Bischoff, board co-chair,
Ark Valley Helping Hands