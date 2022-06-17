Dear Editor:
Perhaps you are familiar with the “fire triangle” concept. Simply put, to have fire, three things are necessary: oxygen, heat (ignition source) and fuel. Eliminate or reduce any of those three things and you reduce or eliminate the possibility of fire. It’s irrefutable basic science.
Mass shooting massacres are like deadly fires igniting all over our country. Let’s consider the “massacre triangle.” In order to have one, three things are necessary: a mentally deranged person, firepower in their possession and groups of people in a confined area. Eliminate or reduce any one of those three aspects, and massacres will be reduced.
I don’t think anybody wants to eliminate social gatherings. It is also not possible to eliminate mental problems. They exist in every society on earth and always have. But we can do a better job of reducing that aspect of the “massacre triangle.”
But firepower is something we could work on, if we had leadership that was willing to do so. Some folks like to wave the flag and the Constitution and crow about being “the greatest country in the world.” If we’re so great, how come we let these horrible massacres of innocent lives continue? Because we are choosing to. But we don’t have to.
If we are such a great country, then, surely, we can figure out a way to preserve core Second Amendment rights and greatly reduce the number of senseless massacres. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. There is no morally defensible reason why we should continue to allow untrained, unvetted, underage civilians to possess weapons of war.
If you are OK with these massacres, then by all means continue to vote for the same leaders. Personally I think it is time to vote out those elected officials who care more about their own jobs than they do about innocent children’s lives. If you are a politician whose personal “NRA voting score” becomes more important to you than your constituents’ lives, I think you no longer deserve the job of representing your constituents.
Again, there is no reason why we can’t have core, commonsense Second Amendment rights and reduce the carnage.
We do our best to prevent fire. We can’t eliminate oxygen (we have to breathe) but we do a decent job of controlling ignition sources and reducing fuel in areas where we don’t want fire. Let’s do something meaningful about the “massacre triangle” too.
Brad Leach,
Salida