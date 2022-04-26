Dear Editor:
Colorado Mountain College has never resisted collective bargaining. It’s simply never been an issue, as CMC works very well with its employees.
As a matter of principle, the CMC board of trustees embraces its responsibilities to enable CMC to be an employer of choice by offering superior benefits, competitive compensation that is adjusted at or above rates of inflation, opportunities for personal growth and professional advancement, and generous leave and retirement programs. We love our employees and work hard to invest in their best interests.
In return, of course, the college maintains high expectations for outstanding performance on behalf of enrolled students and taxpayers of the CMC district. This relationship, which affords a great work environment in return for exceptional services to our communities, has proven constructive, positive and sustainable without interference from antagonists outside the college.
Listening not to the elected representatives of the college and the mountain communities, these legislators are pushing a collective bargaining mandate on CMC that would jettison the state’s long-standing tradition of local control and replace it with a system that would strong-arm elected representatives of mountain communities into accepting collective bargaining standards designed to increase membership dues.
Importantly, the bill excludes K-12 and municipal governments. It is specifically targeting colleges and counties.
Importantly, the costs to Colorado Mountain College could be considerable. Conservative estimates from CMC’s finance team suggest that the costs to implement this law could be between $750K and $2M annually. $2M represents the college’s debt, on highly affordable housing for up to 150 students in the coming years or to a tuition increase of +17 percent … forever.
The bill also strips the trustees of their authorities to manage the college’s operations in ways that are prudent and responsive to the needs of small mountain towns.
For years, CMC has stretched itself to provide compensation and benefits to all employees that set the high standard among open-access public colleges. The college has even added benefits and compensation plans that are nonexistent elsewhere, such as paid annual leave for part-time employees, education benefits for adjunct faculty and their dependents and annual wellness investments for all. CMC works strenuously to keep the college’s operating costs below inflation and, consequently, its tuition very low.
The CMC board of trustees officially opposes this bill, and we urge local governments throughout western Colorado to stand with us to resist attempts by union lobbyists to scuttle the long-standing authorities of locally elected boards, increase the costs of services to taxpayers and potentially raise tuition by double digits.
Current laws do not prohibit collective bargaining at colleges in Colorado, so the proposed bill is a solution in search of a problem. Please help us in advocating for Colorado’s long-standing traditions of local control of public services. Urge your legislators to vote “no” on any new collective bargaining bills that might be introduced in the final few weeks of the 2022 legislative session.
David Armstrong,
Colorado Mountain College
Salida board liaison