Dear Editor:
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Golf Scramble May 19 with 20 registered teams.
Winners were: Team Poncha Pub, low-gross with a score of 29. Second place low-gross went to Girl Power with a score of 30. Low net title went to Kate Woolman/State Farm Insurance at 23.5; second place, Woodland Motel, 24; third, Legends Kitchen & Bath, 24.3. Men’s and women’s closest to the pin went to Jon Moorhead and Jan Marsh. Long drives were won by Brandon Wrigley and Anna Martellaro.
Poncha Pub hosted a special pickle shot at hole 6 – a fun twist with some golfers claiming their game improved.
Special thanks to First Colorado Land Office and Atmos Energy for sponsoring the food, to Golf Cabin Bar & Grill for hosting and American Family Insurance – Ryan Lynch for providing starter swag.
Big shout-out to Dow Stewart, Salida Golf Club pro, for helping manage the scramble. It was an honor to present Dow with a hand-blown glass award, recognizing his retirement, approaching at the season’s end. On behalf of the Vaqueros, the board of directors, chamber staff and participants, we wish Dow, in his post-work years, relaxation and a bit of golf.
Special thanks to our sign sponsors: Atmos Energy, First Colorado Land Office, Monarch Mountain, Kate Woolman State Farm, Mount Princeton Hot Springs, High Country Bank, American Family Insurance Ryan Lynch, Ridgeline Signs, Principal Law, Maverick Wealth Group, Drengler Law, Amicas Pizza, Mariposa Window & Door, Collegiate Peaks Bank, CP’s Portables, Kaizen Collision Center, Salida Auto Sales, Poncha Pub, Woodland Motel, Integrity Tattoo & Piercing, Brady’s West, Creekside Chalets, Pueblo Bank & Trust, Stotler & Young and Wright Insurance Agency.
For our swag donors, special thanks to American Family Insurance-Ryan Lynch, Brady’s West, Caring & Sharing, Cellar Wine & Spirits, Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, Integrity Tattoo, Monarch Mountain, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Phoenix Coffee Roasters, Salida Cutlery & Smoke Shop, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Soulcraft and Yolo Clothing.
Lastly, thank you to Heart of the Rockies Radio Group and The Mountain Mail for covering the event. We are most happy they did not have to report about snowfall, torrential rains or poor sportsmanship. It was a successful event with happy attendees both at the Scramble and Business After Hours.
Looking forward to next year’s scramble!
Lori Roberts, executive director,
Heart of the Rockies
Chamber of Commerce