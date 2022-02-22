Editor’s note: Vince Phillips did not tip The Mountain Mail about the arrest of Nina Williams.
After the story broke, Phillips obtained a copy of the police report, which he wrote about in the following letter to the editor.
Unable to obtain the same report from the court and the district attorney’s office, The Mountain Mail was subsequently able to write the story about the police report that ran in the Friday edition because of the letter Phillips wrote. The Mountain Mail regrets any confusion this might have caused.
Dear Editor:
So many secrets. So many lies.
On Feb. 15, The Mountain Mail revealed through a “tip” that City Attorney Nina Williams received a DUI at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in downtown Salida. City Administrator Drew Nelson was the passenger in her vehicle.
How was this kept secret for 30 days? The Mountain Mail reports all arrests, but not this one. Did the City of Salida withhold Nina Williams’ arrest from the police blotter? There are many questions stemming from the police report, which you can read here: discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/nina-williams-salida-city-attorney-arrested-on-dui/102/3. I will leave speculation to others. But the police body cam footage must be made public
To refresh your memory, Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson was arrested January 2018 for domestic violence involving eight shots fired and threats with a 10-pound sledge hammer. Read the arrest affidavit here:discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/the-drew-arrest-affidavit/104.
The rest of us would be in the slammer. Drew skated with a short probation and counseling. Then Mayor P.T. Wood and the majority of council, including current Mayor Dan Shore, hired Drew Nelson as Salida city administrator in September 2018, without disclosing his arrest only eight months before.
Despite the public uprising, council weathered the storm and retained Drew. P.T. Wood promised “we will hold him to the highest standard.” According to Shore, “the city has a zero tolerance on unacceptable behavior” for Nelson. Why didn’t this zero tolerance kick in on Jan. 16?
Soon after his hire, Drew terminated Finance Director Jodi McClurkin, who then sued the city. Over three years later the case is still pending. Two court dates in May 2022 were removed from the docket last week. Was a secret settlement reached?
Regardless, our fearless leaders have used our tax money to grind Jodi McClurkin into dust. Council seems desperate to avoid the reckoning if the full case details come out in court. Press coverage of this case has been virtually nonexistent.
Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo was arrested yet again, this time for destroying the data on his phone in front of police. The school board has refused to release any evidence that would allow the public to judge this case for themselves. In my day, school administrators were expected to be above reproach. Talmage Trujillo continues to set a terrible example for students.
What do these examples have in common? Our elected officials and government employees should be the best among us, and many simply are not. Instead of cleaning up their act and trying to be better people, they abuse their power then hide when they get caught. Their deceptions are an admission of guilt: They know they did wrong and are avoiding the blowback. The secrets, lies and cover-ups will continue until we all stand up and demand they be accountable.
Vince Phillips,
Salida