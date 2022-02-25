Dear Editor:
John Durham, the federal prosecutor who was appointed by President Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr to probe the Russian/Trump collusion in 2019 revealed on Feb. 11 that Hillary Clinton/her 2016 campaign had paid a tech company to infiltrate then-candidate Donald Trump’s server at Trump Tower and subsequently President Trump’s White House server in order to falsify the Russia/Trump collusion narrative.
This new filing is investigating the possible conflict of interest with Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman concerning false statements to a federal agent.
Mr. Sussman allegedly claimed he wasn’t doing work for any client in September 2016 and has pled not guilty to this/these allegations.
According to Mr. Durham, FBI records show that Mr. Sussman had two clients: Tech Executive 1 and Internet Company 1. Also, Mr. Sussman repeatedly sent the Clinton campaign bills for his work regarding Trump/Russian Alfa Bank.
Records also indicate that Sussman communicated with a general counsel for Clinton’s campaign. Along with this, the campaign developed an attack team: “Tech Executive-1 tasked researchers to mine internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.” In doing so, “Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign,” according to Mr. Durham.
I believe this might obliterate the Democrats’ long-standing allegations of Trump/Russia collusion.
Since the Steele dossier has been proven to be false, it appears that it was the Democrats that colluded with former Russian operative Christopher Steele, the CIA and its director at the time, John Brennan.
There was a time in history of the United States that this, if found guilty of this alleged crime, would be punishable by death. It was called treason/espionage. In 1953 Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were found guilty of espionage and executed in 1953.
To be fair, both Republicans and Democrats have performed “dirty tricks” on each other. However, it is my opinion that other than “Watergate,” our country has not seen such destructive behavior from a political party, with this one being far more egregious.
Time will tell.
Hopefully, Mr. Sussman will “spill the beans” to avoid being the Democrats’ sacrificial lamb.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida