High school sports on
Colorado high school sports will go on in the coming school year but will have a new schedule.
Perhaps the biggest change is that traditional fall sports – football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, among others – will be played starting the end of February.
Colorado High School Activities Association officials announced the changes this week after months of discussion with the governor’s office, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other entities.
The length of time it took to come up with a plan is an indication of the depth of discussions going into the changes in schedules. In addition, all sports will be required to follow updated coronavirus guidelines and standards.
The reason behind the upheaval in program scheduling, of course, is the impact COVID-19 is having on schools and competition.
High schools are not the only entities seeing major changes. The National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball have all altered and shortened their seasons. Games are being held in arenas and stadiums with no fans present.
The high school sports schedule is less than ideal but at least kids will have the opportunity to participate. This was not the case earlier this year when high school sports statewide, including state basketball championship tournaments and all spring sports, were abruptly cancelled.
Jim Coscarella, Salida athletic director, said of the CHSAA plan, “The biggest positive is kids will have the opportunity to compete this year,” to celebrate that sports are going to be played.
The Salida AD cited the cloud that hangs over the coming school year as well as the proposed sports schedule. That is that there are no serious outbreaks which would force state and CHSAA officials to cancel events or seasons or in-person classes, for that matter.
As it is, no sports will be conducted from Oct. 18 to early January in anticipation of what state officials predict will be a resurgence of virus cases in late fall and early winter.
Autumn will not be the same without Friday night high school football under the lights. And it’s difficult to imagine high school football in February and March.
But at least student athletes in football, volleyball, soccer and more than a dozen other sports will be able to compete in their chosen activity.
FIBArk sans crowds
And on the subject of sports, yes, there will be a FIBArk after all. But once again, it’s not going to be the traditional FIBArk locals and visitors love and look forward to. And it’s not Father’s Day weekend in June, it’s this weekend.
And it’s all thanks to the coronavirus.
The parade, carnival, three nights of music at Riverside Park, high school reunions and Hooligan Race – are all gone. Instead of the Arkansas flowing at 2,000-3,000 cfs, the river will be running at a flow-assisted 650-700 cfs.
And instead of several hundred athletes lining up for foot and mountain bike races, events – with the exception of the Tenderfoot Hill Climb – termed “challenges” are being held virtually. The Tenderfoot will be held but without the mass start.
Nonetheless, there will be a FIBArk downriver race with a new course starting at Fishermans Bridge through Browns Canyon and new challenges featuring some 11 Class III rapids. The weekend will also feature a Pine Creek giant slalom and regular slalom at Salida Whitewater Park.
It won’t be the same but – kudos to the FIBArk board – a weekend of races and events are on tap which will keep the tradition alive while adding a wrinkle or two for future years’ consideration.
— MJB