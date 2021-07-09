Dear Editor:
I just about blew a gasket the other day after three other bidders and I put in bids for a piece of property, and after the deadline I was told there would be a second bidding. I know that at least my bid was higher than the offered price.
Of course, my Realtor could/would not tell me anything about what had happened, but I think we all can guess, as did everyone to whom I told this story. The Realtor for the seller told me that the seller wanted a second bid round, but I can only think that the decision to rebid was precipitated by the Realtor to get more money for the seller and more commission for the Realtor.
I was under the impression that when a Realtor advertises a property for sale in print that anyone can bid on it, and the highest bidder would usually get the property. In my opinion, this was a legal contract between a seller and buyer, which consists of an offer to sell (in the form of the property listed online) and acceptance of the offer (in the form of a buyer’s bids through their Realtor). This constitutes a contract by definition.
I believe the seller should have accepted the best offer in the first round. I contacted several friends in the real estate business who told me that it is not illegal, but very unethical to rebid a deal. I also contacted the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office overseeing real estate, and they reiterated the unethical nature, but not the illegal practice.
I am not against people making money, but I am very much against someone breaking a contract and getting greedy. We all know that the homes and property here in Salida and around the state are increasing quickly, but let’s try and curb the greed and show some character by agreeing to your original offer.
Doug Mendelson,
Salida