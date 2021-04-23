Dear Editor:
Freedom?
Last night I watched the recent Frontline episode entitled “American Insurrection.”
The episode was disturbing and contains as much violence as any action thriller. The difference is that the events in “American Insurrection” were real. Unfortunately, I was left with more questions than answers.
It began with the Unite-The-Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. It moved on to the drive-by shooting of two police officers in Oakland, California. Next came the plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan and the armed occupation of the Michigan capital building. It ends with the violent storming of the federal Capitol building.
What tied these events together was the participation of self-proclaimed militias including the Proud Boys, Boogaloo Bois, Rise Above Movement, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.
I was hoping that Frontline would delve deeply into the motivations driving these individuals and groups. I genuinely wanted to understand what drives those involved to act in ways that I strongly condemn. In this I was disappointed.
Those interviewed spoke mostly in broad generalizations. They spoke of defending freedom, opposing tyranny, preventing communism, taking back their country and fighting against a corrupt government. These are all values that I strongly support. On the surface, we hold these values in common.
So, how can we share many values while disagreeing so deeply on the methods necessary to further those values? For example, I see the storming of the federal Capitol building as the antithesis of democracy – an attempt by anti-government extremists to overturn a fairly contested election. Where they see patriotism, I see treason. How are we seeing things so differently?
A problem with generalizations like those expressed on Frontline is that without deeper context they are almost meaningless and can give a false sense of understanding. Until you hear specific and observable examples of the real-world situations and events that have triggered the feelings of dissatisfaction, it is impossible to understand the motivations underpinning positions and actions that follow. You’re left with no idea how to address grievances. This is where Frontline failed.
So, here is my request. If you are a supporter of the protests at Charlottesville, the plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, the storming of the Michigan state house, or the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building, or if you identify with groups like the Boogaloo Bois, the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, and Oath Keepers, please tell me why?
Please go beyond generalizations and platitudes. If you believe that freedom and liberty are being infringed, that government is corrupt, illegitimate and tyrannical, or that your country has been stolen, please give specific examples of real-world events and situations that have triggered these feelings of dissatisfaction. Just as important, please let me know how these events and situations have effected you in a real and significant way.
Thank you for taking my request seriously. I look forward to your reply.
Hugh Young
Salida