I write to disagree with your editorial conclusion that the school pay raises are excessive.
Economic growth in Salida will increasingly depend upon whether young people who work in technical and internet industries are willing to locate here. The market today is such that those young couples can live anywhere. They are likely to have children and will certainly evaluate the quality of our schools. If they say to one another, “Salida is a lovely town but the schools aren’t good,” they will not come. The same analysis will be done with families who are considering the hospital as an employer.
Our long-term economic well-being requires that we have excellent schools. That means competitive teacher salaries. I hope that most voters and taxpayers agree.