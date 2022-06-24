Dear Editor:
Just my take on the recent days of summer frivolity:
The bicycle ride deal and of course the river thing.
In the 21 years I have lived up the Ute Trail and eightish previous in Howard and Salida, this year without any doubt I encountered the rudest, uncouth, self-centered, egotistical, pretentious, arrogant, etc. bunches of folks I have ever had the unfortunate displeasure of coming across.
A great big hoorah to all the “officials,” commissioners, council people, chamber members, developers, Realtors and etc. I just don’t know.
I am sure some are well-meaning, decent folk, but heck. Fine job.
I am glad I had the opportunity to raise my family in this valley when it was possible and actually affordable.
I feel sorry for my son, his wife and my grandchildren (ages 3 and 4), having to struggle so much just to survive; having a decent, simple, modest life here is virtually impossible when two parents need to work as much as they do with so little time off to be with their children and families.
My heart goes out to all have-nots (yes, I am on this side of the tracks) who are on the edge or been shoved over already by the haves that have taken over the valley.
By the way, I do assist my family however I can.
Being disabled and on Social Security, my resources are all quite limited.
P.S. One good note, there was a gentleman in a store that week. He was wearing a Harley-Davidson shirt. I had lost $70 and been searching frantically for several minutes when he came up and said you must be looking for this, handed me $70, then walked away. Wow! One good person among thousands. Damn lousy average.
Joel “Moe” Husen,
Turret