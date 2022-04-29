Dear Editor:
Our electric rates in Sangre de Cristo Electric Association territory are among the highest in the state. SDCEA’s reliance on Tri-State Generation and Transmission is a big reason why.
SDCEA buys 95 percent of their power from Tri-State, and Tri-State is heavily invested in coal sources. Renewable energy sources have become less expensive than coal, which has left Tri-State with stranded coal assets and high power rates.
Several Tri-State member cooperatives like ours have chosen to leave Tri-State in order to bring their power costs down by generating more of their own energy and/or purchasing less expensive, cleaner energy than Tri-State can offer. SDCEA could do the same.
But SDCEA insists that Tri-State is the only way to go, and instead blames our high rates on second homeowners and other low electricity users, like working, fixed-income and low-income people, and rooftop solar residents.
SDCEA penalized low electricity members by raising their rates, and by raising the fixed charge for electricity that all members pay by 45 percent. Faced with a loud outcry from their members, SDCEA canceled those rate changes, but their attempted rate change shows that SDCEA is stuck in an old business model that is increasingly out of step with today’s changing energy landscape.
Getting your electricity from SDCEA makes you member-owners of SDCEA cooperative, so you have a say in how and where our cooperative gets its electricity. This May you have a chance to make your voice heard as two seats on the SDCEA board are up for election. Two inspiring candidates, Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch, are running for these SDCEA board seats with an eye on finding electricity solutions that will bring down power costs and serve all the members of the cooperative while still maintaining reliable electric service.
Sandra is a chemical and mechanical engineer and small business owner, and Nick is a financial auditor and owner of his own accounting business. They are highly qualified to serve on the SDCEA board and help move SDCEA into a bright future.
Voting in the SDCEA election is by mail-in ballot. Ballots will be mailed in May and must be received back to SDCEA before June 2. Please vote for Sandra and Nick as soon as you get your ballot, for a positive change in SDCEA.
Susan Greiner,
Buena Vista