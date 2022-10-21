I enthusiastically, wholeheartedly support ballot issue 6A. The Chaffee Housing Authority has an experienced, knowledgeable director, an independent board of directors of advocates for housing, a five-year strategic plan and programs in place already helping.
They have a clear understanding of the scope of the problem. We need 435 homes today and 670 more in five years to address the problem.
CHA has goals in its plan. CHA is transparent and open. They have a budget detailing where funds would go. CHA admits that it isn’t enough, and I wish they would have asked for more.
I support an effort that is designed to address the problem. CHA has an organization, a great director, an independent board and a plan. A plan that addresses the problem.
I do not support ballot issues 2A and 2B. The City of Salida has no plan for affordable housing. They have no staff dedicated to affordable housing. Where is the money spent? The use of the funding is vague and there is no requirement for an accounting.
Housing is a big problem. We won’t address it with a handful of projects with a few dozen units. We won’t get there without a plan. Taxing short-term rentals feels good. But does it solve the problem? With no one in charge, no plan and a history of more talk than action, why would anyone be confident that this effort would be successful?
For my money, I want to see a plan.