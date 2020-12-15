Dear Editor:
These days people are praising certain workers, but I have never heard anyone praise the unsung heroes known as the utility worker.
They work behind the scenes and we take it for granted that we will always have power and gas.
We live in one of the only countries where utility interruptions are not a regular occurrence.
They do not work regular hours like most of us. They are called at any time of day or night and relegated out into the elements until the job is done.
They leave their families in the middle of celebrations to fix someone else’s problem.
Saturday there were a few short power outages in my neighborhood, and it reminded me of those utility workers.
I had a short period of time when I could not binge-watch Netflix and had to consider reading a book or doing house chores until power was restored.
How many times have you driven by a power line repair truck in your warm car while those workers were out there elevated in a bucket in the freezing wind and snow, working until the power was restored to all?
Winter is here, and it is getting very cold outside.
Without the gas and electric workers, we could all have a very unpleasant experience. Think of them the next time there is a blizzard and you lose power in the middle of the night and thank them when it comes back on sooner than expected.
So, to all utility workers, I want you to know your service is not going unnoticed and I thank you for your continued service.
Doug Mendelson
Salida