Dear Editor:
As a remote subscriber to the Mountain Mail but having formerly lived in the area for five years, I had just renewed our subscription when I had sudden incentive to immediately cancel.
To fully appreciate the reality of our subscription, both of the two weekly editions variably arrive here in Fort Collins sometime during the following week. The Tuesday Jan. 19 edition had some of the usual opposing political dialogue in your commentary that I enjoy reading of both stances. In our local Coloradoan, that is rare to nonexistent.
On page 5 of Vol. 141, No. 172 there appeared a political “cartoon” in the upper right-hand corner that apparently initially was published in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, presumably hand drawn by Bennett using a green Crayola. Based on the text, my immediate reaction was why is the Mountain Mail spreading QAnon cult mentality? And why has there been no subsequent letters to the editor? As an 85-year-old senior with, yes, some failing eyesight, only when I sat down to the computer and had put on my best reading glasses did I see that the Crayola had Marjorie Taylor in small faint lettering on the Greene wrapper. So, I came out of my attack mode but still worry that having that text appear in print will unfortunately prompt some readers to presume the House is taking such action and will become a “fact” when oft repeated.
LaRue Johnson,
Fort Collins