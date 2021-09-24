Dear Editor:
I had the opportunity recently to do a ride-along with a member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. It was an enlightening experience to say the least and enjoyable to meet both the officer I rode with as well as the other deputies we worked with during the course of several calls.
The officer I was with conducted himself with complete professionalism, not only with me but with all the citizens we encountered during the evening. I appreciated the understanding he showed for the situations the citizens were faced with.
Make no mistake, the officer certainly enforced the law, but with complete professionalism and respect for everyone we interacted with. The other members of the sheriff’s office I met during the evening were equally professional and respectful.
It was evident to me that Sheriff Spezze hires only top-notch people, trains them well and has complete trust in their ability to make sound decisions. It all starts from the top, so hats off to Sheriff Spezze for leading a terrific office. We in Chaffee County are lucky to have him and the officers he has in his department.
Mike Phelps, Nathrop