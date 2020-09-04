Teacher offers thanks for masks Sep 4, 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:The Salida School District would like to express our appreciation to Oveja Negra for taking time away from making awesome bike packing gear to make masks for our entire staff. Thank you for helping us stay safe. Cari Beasley Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit