Dear Editor:
Steve Jobs was an alien sent to Earth to destroy civilization by introducing the most deviously passive tool known to man, the iPhone.
Yes, he created one of the most innovative tools since the computer, but look at what it has done to us as a society. Men used to be able to read a map, women would shop in malls together, and children would play in the yard. No more. Now comedians make fun of a man who reads a map, not an app, women order everything from Amazon, and children must be forcefully separated from the couch and their iPhones to play outdoors.
It has infiltrated the minds and being of the young and old alike. Evolution will soon morph the iPhone as the fifth appendage.
Years ago, when I went to a restaurant, two guys at the table next to me were texting others (or maybe each other) and not talking to each other for the entire length of our meal. I was embarrassed last year walking along Clear Creek in Golden while my 65-year-old friend was spending more time looking for newly released Pokémon than talking to me (half the people on the path were doing the same). Some friends come to parties or camping and spend more time on their iPhone than visiting with friends.
So many have become so insecure that they cannot be disconnected for even a minute: They fear missing out on anything going on in the world. In doing so, we ignore the world around us and each other. There are websites dedicated to videos of people on their iPhones walking into poles, run over by cars and other mishaps due to their deep concentrations on their iPhones and their lack of attention to their surroundings.
I often see people scrolling on their phones through pictures of animals or other subjects that one would guess any normal human would have experienced in person at some point in their life. How many kitten videos does one need to watch? Most people on the trail walking the dog or kid are on their phones, rather than enjoying the walk or engaging with their companion. How do you expect to bump into people you know if you don’t look up?
I am told few people write in cursive (I call it script) as they do not write anymore, just type and text. What has happened to the art of verbal conversation? I enjoy calling old friends and talking. Much is lost in a nonverbal communication, and misunderstandings can arise from the lack of verbal inflexion. At concerts, fans raise their iPhone flashlight instead of clapping.
I can only suggest everyone be required to raft the Grand Canyon, hike the Colorado Trail or go somewhere where there is no iPhone service and detoxify from the addiction of the iPhone or whatever similar device controls you. People, look up!
Doug Mendelson,
Salida