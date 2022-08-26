This summer has been like a top of the roller-coaster treat, after two years of living in a landscape of fear due to the pandemic.
Music is everywhere. Sometimes I go to town just to watch the theater of the street on the F Street mall. And, our wonderful river festival with the terrible acronym, FIBArk, was back in full swing. (“First In Boating on the Arkansas” sounds like a sales pitch for a boat salesman to me and it makes no sense today.) But, tradition rules in Salida. Of course, the banks of the Arkansas were crowded with spectators cheering on the participants in the Hooligan Race (which isn’t a race for gawd sake!) But, tradition rules in Salida. I know, who cares, we’re not here for a long time, so let’s be here for a good time. Shut up, Tinkerpaul.
On a personal level this summer is tinged with some sadness. My childhood friend (Tim) passed away and a lady friend (Kim), who I enjoyed spending many evenings with taking in music and nice dinners, told me she had accepted a contract job for the next two years in Palau, Micronesia.
On top of that, after having my traditional Sunday brunch at the Riverside Café this weekend, Cheryl (the owner of the café) advised me she is closing the café for good on the 28th of this month.
It’s like I turned my back and they all went off on little adventures of their own. This trifecta of sad news is casting a shadow on this summer leaving me a bit stressed out. It doesn’t help that someone pointed out that “stressed” spelled backwards is “desserts.” That’s why we crave sweets when we are stressed. (But, come to think of it, I could go for piece of pie right now.) But, I’m sure going to miss Tim, Kim and Cheryl. I really enjoyed their company and good eats.
So, here I stand on the F Street bridge watching this summer, regretfully, coming to an end, and I sigh. I think the F Street bridge should be called “The Bridge of Sighs” before someone names it “First In Bridges On The Arkansas.” I can be a snarky SOB, can’t I?
I guess all I can do is fall back on an old proverb that went something like, “The black birds of sorrow might circle overhead, but you don’t have to let them nest in your hair.” Something to think about this winter, sitting alone in my home, rocking back and forth while hugging my knees. Sigh.