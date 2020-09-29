Dear Editor:
It has been a unique start to the school year, and Longfellow Elementary School would like to thank our students, our families and our community for all of your efforts to stay healthy and safe. We have been able to have our students in the building learning in person since Aug. 17, and it is worth celebrating.
We also want to thank Support Our Schools Salida for awarding Longfellow a grant to acquire Swivl cameras, a technology that allows teachers to work with students online. We are so grateful for this support.
Principal Chuck McKenna
and the Longfellow staff