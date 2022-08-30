In business, and in government, experience matters.
Airline pilots are a good example. Many start building time in the military and move on to the private sector flying the smaller “commuter” aircraft at first. It takes years to accumulate the hours and skills necessary to be promoted into the larger aircraft. There is a reason for this. Experience matters.
Government jobs require a certain skill set, learned or acquired. Even nonpaid boards and commissions can have complex work assignments and requirements. On every level, I want officials who put in the hours, are collegial, have the experience and, when possible, a proven track record on the job.
That’s why I am voting for P.T. Wood for county commissioner. P.T.’s 10 years of service on the Salida Planning Commission, followed by his four years as mayor, give him the credentials and experience to serve on the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
He has vision for the future and proven leadership qualities, all tested during the Decker Fire and the COVID pandemic. He has a long history in the county and understands the unique challenges we face as we move into the future.
I, for one, want an experienced captain on our ship, one whose qualifications and training will benefit us all. I want this in every level of government, but most especially on the county commission. That’s why I am voting for P.T. Wood for Chaffee County commissioner.