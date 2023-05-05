Ark Valley Energy Future endorses Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle for the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors. Jeff Fiedler is running for the at-large seat and Mark Boyle for the rural Chaffee/Lake County seat. Both Jeff and Mark are highly qualified to serve on the SDCEA board.
As a Lake County commissioner, Jeff has the leadership and collaborative skills to work with the SDCEA board and to transparently seek input from SDCEA members to navigate the changing energy landscape. His three decades of clean energy policy experience will help the board broaden their perspective about energy solutions to help lower our high rates.
Mark’s 40 years of experience as an electrical engineer in the power industry and vision toward local clean energy generation make him a great fit for our co-op board. His ability to connect with people will make him a valuable asset to help our co-op succeed during the energy transition and meet the needs of all SDCEA members.
SDCEA is facing unprecedented challenges: They must let go of an outdated business model that no longer fits the current energy situation and choose a new CEO to steer them through the coming changes. Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle are the best candidates to help the board move SDCEA into the future.
Watch for your ballot in the mail in early May and vote for Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle as soon as you get your ballot. You can vote by mail or online. All SDCEA members can vote for all open seats, regardless of where you live.
Rich Shoemaker, Deb Hannigan, Sue Greiner, Mike Wrigley and Iris Herder, directors,