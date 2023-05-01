“During the Salida City Council meeting Tuesday, some council members spoke about Wednesday’s LGBTQ+ rally.”
“Councilman Justin Critelli encouraged everyone to attend and “stand in solidarity against attacks on LQBTQ+ books and essentially their freedom of speech.”
Mayor Shore “echoed” what Critelli said.
I have a suggestion for a social experiment. Shore and Critelli open images from these books on their smartphones, which you can find here: https://tinyurl.com/2xtdjyay.
They should then walk down to a local park and show these images to children, and see how long it takes even a city leader to get arrested for sex crimes by Salida’s finest.
During their trial, Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort should testify on their behalf, by saying it is OK for grown men to show these images to children. After all, the Salida Library does it. Councilwoman Pappenfort should then echo her words from last week’s Salida City Council Meeting, as reported by The Mountain Mail:
“Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said, ‘The library is the only thing that kids can rely on. When you’re in a home environment where information is withheld from you or you are ‘countereducated,’ I’m going to call it, the public library is where you can get your feet on the ground and find out what’s real. So it’s very important that that be supported for all people.”
Mayor Dan Shore also “echoed” what Pappenfort said. My question: Do parents have any rights at all in the fantasy world inhabited by Salida City Council?
So did the mayor and council bother to look at these books before throwing blanket support behind Salida Library policy? Look at more images for yourself: https://tinyurl.com/3ubjkk7d.
We are being told that these materials are fine for children, and we are bigots for even asking questions.
Salida Regional Library Director Susan Matthews should be forced to answer this question: Are there any materials which are so obscene she would deny access to children? Enquiring minds want to know.